In this Oct. 24, 2020 file photo a Washington State Department of Agriculture worker displays an Asian giant hornet taken from a nest, in Blaine, Wash. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Elaine Thompson

In this Oct. 24, 2020 file photo a Washington State Department of Agriculture worker displays an Asian giant hornet taken from a nest, in Blaine, Wash. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Elaine Thompson

1st live ‘murder hornet’ sighted near U.S.-Canada border, say scientists

Entomologists say the Asian giant hornet was seen about a kilometre from the U.S.-Canada border

Scientists from the Washington State Department of Agriculture say they’ve found the first so-called live murder hornet for the year.

In a news release Thursday, entomologists say the Asian giant hornet was seen about a kilometre from the U.S.-Canada border.

They say the hornet was reported by a Whatcom County resident on Wednesday and confirmed the following day where a photograph showed it attacking a paper wasp nest, about three kilometres from where the department eradicated a nest last October.

They say U.S. and B.C. officials will be setting up traps in the area to catch a live hornet, tag it and track it back to its nest.

The five-centimetre-long invasive insects are the world’s biggest hornets and prey on honey bees and other hornets — a small group can kill an entire honey bee hive in a matter of hours.

While they are not particularly aggressive toward humans, in rare cases a person stung repeatedly by murder hornets could die.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Murder Hornets

Previous story
Helicopter, rappel crew attacking lightning-caused wildfire between Mara and Mabel lakes
Next story
Close to 850 evacuees from 6 wildfires registered for support in Penticton since July

Just Posted

The Sicamous Eagles hockey team will live in the Eagles’ Nest facility for the 2021-22 hockey season. (Jim Elliot/Eagle Valley News)
Eagles return to Nest: Hockey team enters lease agreement with District of Sicamous

The beginnings of a BC wildfire camp and base of operations is set up Aug. 13 in a field at 550 10th Ave. SW in Salmon Arm, across from the fairgrounds. (Martha Wickett - Salmon Arm Observer)
BC Wildfire sets up camp in Salmon Arm for 100 firefighters

Columbia Shuswap Regional District issued a response to misinformation about an alleged wildfire shared on social media that caused panic and tied up resources on Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021. (File photo)
Misinformation about alleged Shuswap wildfire prompts panic, unnecessary use of resources

The yellow diamond on the map pinpoints the location of a lightning-caused fire in the Hunters Range area discovered Aug. 12. (BC Wildfire Service map)
Helicopter, rappel crew attacking lightning-caused wildfire between Mara and Mabel lakes