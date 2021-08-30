2 chances to hear from North Okanagan-Shuswap candidates coming up

Five vying seat to discuss environmental issues, COVID-19 recovery in two upcoming forums

From left: Mel Arnold, Conservatives; Kyle Delfing, People’s Party of Canada; Shelley Desautels, Liberal; Andrea Gunner, Green; and Ron Johnston, NDP, are the five candidates vying for the North Okanagan-Shuswap seat in the Sept. 20, 2021, federal election.

Get to know the candidates vying for the North Okanagan-Shuswap seat in the House in the federal election on Sept. 20.

The Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce is offering voters that opportunity at 6 p.m. on Sept. 8 as they host an all-candidates forum via Zoom.

“Given the condensed timeline for this campaign, it is essential that local voters have an opportunity to hear from the candidates as well having a chance to ask questions of the candidates directly,” general manager Dan Proulx said.

Mel Arnold (Conservative), Kyle Delfing (People’s Party of Canada), Shelly Desautels (Liberal), Andrea Gunner (Green) and Ron Johnston (NDP) have all been invited to join in the call.

“The chamber membership reflects the greater community – businesses and non-profits — and what happens at the federal level is extremely important, whether it’s COVID recovery, the labour shortage or taxation,” Proulx said. “We encourage all residents to review the policy platforms of each candidate and to make an informed choice.”

Members of the public are invited to attend. You can register at vernonchamber.ca/events. If you require assistance registering, contact info@vernonchamber.ca or 250-545-0771.

Meanwhile, the Sustainable Environment Network Society (SENS) is hosting an Environmental All Candidates Forum to be live-streamed Sept. 2 from 7-9 p.m. CBC’s Daybreak host Chris Walker will moderate as the five candidates discuss environmental issues from the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre. There will be no audience, however, due to COVID-19 restrictions.

READ MORE: O’Keefe Ranch reopens for one final week of summer

READ MORE: B.C. ending contracts for health care housekeeping, food services

@VernonNews

newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Election 2021