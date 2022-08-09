RCMP cruiser. (Black Press file photo)

2 dead in Abbotsford crash connected to Summerland bodies in burned car: RCMP

The Independent Investigations Office of BC (IIO BC) is now investigating

Two people who died in a crash on Maclure Road in Abbotsford on Sunday (Aug. 7) are connected to human remains of two others that were found inside a burned vehicle in Summerland the day prior.

Two bodies were discovered in a vehicle on Garnet Valley Road, outside of Summerland on the morning of Saturday (Aug. 6). Investigators can confirm publicly that the two individuals inside the vehicle died of foul play, and that the stolen vehicle found in Abbotsford is connected to the homicides.

On Sunday, Abbotsford police officers located the stolen vehicle, described as a a 1991 White Acura Integra, which had been flagged internally as being connected to the incident in Summerland.

Officers attempted to stop the vehicle, however, it sped off, lost control and crashed in the 31900 block of Maclure Road, fatally injuring the male driver and female passenger, according to police.

The Independent Investigations Office of BC is now investigating to determine whether police action or inaction played a role in those deaths.

The RCMP’s homicide investigation is ongoing, including identifying the victims and determining the extent of the stolen vehicle’s involvement.

Police did not detail the make or model of the vehicle involved.

