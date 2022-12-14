(Brendan Shykora/ Vernon Morning Star)

2 dogs dead, owners in hospital after house fire in Vernon

Star Road remains closed as the investigation continues

Two dogs died in a house fire on Star Road in Vernon.

Fire chief Bill Wacey also said that the homeowners have been taken to hospital.

He said that the house was filled with smoke when fire crews arrived on the scene.

He said that firefighters dragged the two large dogs out of the residence and attempted to resuscitate them with CPR and oxygen, but it was unsuccessful.

He said that the house suffered extensive smoke damage.

Fire, ambulance and police were dispatched to the house fire at approximately 4:30 p.m. on Dec. 14.

The blaze has been extinguished but Star Rd. remains closed as RCMP continues to investigate the fire.

Vernon Morning Star has a reporter on the scene and this article will be updated as more information becomes available.

