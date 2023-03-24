(Dave Ogilvie/Submitted)

(Dave Ogilvie/Submitted)

2 in custody after South Okanagan vehicle thefts lead to West Kelowna arrests

White truck ended up on embankment

Two people are in custody after a stolen vehicle was followed by police from South Okanagan to Central Okanagan.

A pair of vehicles along with some property were stolen from the Penticton area on the morning of March 24, with one of the two recovered shortly after nearby.

A white pickup truck was then followed by RCMP, using covert tactics to follow the truck safely into West Kelowna’s Glenrosa neighbourhood.

The suspects were taken into custody after going off-road down an embankment at Glenrosa and McIver roads around 10:30a.m.

(Dave Ogilvie/Submitted)

(Dave Ogilvie/Submitted)

They were uninjured.

“This was a dynamic and fluid event but with the organized cooperation from multiple South Okanagan RCMP detachments the suspects were taken into custody without injury to the public, police officers or the two individuals,“ said Cst. Della-Paolera.

The suspects are being held in custody awaiting their court date, and police say there will be no further comments at this time.

@GaryBarnes109
gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

auto accidentcar crashCity of West KelownaVehicles

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Health Minister Dix acknowledges death of former MP in visit to Kelowna
Next story
Rain helps end Vernon dust advisory

Just Posted

(Left to right) Splatsin Tkwamipla7 Sabrina Vergata, Wenecwtsin Wayne Christian, Elder George William, and Tkwamipla7 (councillors) Theresa William and Leonard Edwards look on as (front, left to right) Federal Minister of Indigenous Services Patty Hajdu, Splatsin Kukpi7 Doug Thomas and B.C. Minister of Children and Family Development Mitzi Dean hold up the signed coordination agreement. Federal and provincial officials, Kukpi7 Thomas and all Tkwamipla7 members signed the agreement. (Rebecca Willson/ Eagle Valley News)
VIDEO: Splatsin signs historic child and family protection agreement with BC, federal governments

The yellow portion of this map is the Okanagan Shuswap Natural Resource District (NRD), the green are parks and protected areas, and the tiny purple areas are where audit activities were undertaken. They can be seen southwest of Salmon Arm near Highway 97B, southeast of Sicamous near the northwest tip of Mabel Lake, and at the northeast end of Shuswap Lake. (Forest Practices Board map)
Forestry operations near Salmon Arm, Sicamous and Enderby earn passing grade

Chase RCMP vehicle damaged by homemade device that damages tires. (Black Press Media file photo)
RCMP vehicle damaged in North Shuswap by ‘homemade tire deflation device’

The Sicamous roundabout off Main Street and Highway 1 will turn purple on Sunday, March 26 in support of International Purple Day for Epilepsy Awareness. (Rebecca Willson/ Eagle Valley News)
Sicamous and Kelowna lighting up in purple for epilepsy awareness

Pop-up banner image