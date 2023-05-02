The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police “E” Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police “E” Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

2 men dead after boating incident near Haida Gwaii

Police say the fishermen failed to return to the village of Skidegate, sparking a search across the waters

RCMP say two men are dead after a boating incident on the west coast of Haida Gwaii.

The Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre in Victoria says it received a request for help to search for a fishing boat that failed to return to the village of Skidegate.

It says it sent the Canadian Coast Guard to join a large community search that was already underway.

The centre says that around 1 p.m. Sunday, the bodies of the missing fishermen were found by the search team and were recovered by the coast guard.

RCMP Cpl. Madonna Saunderson says in an email that the BC Coroners Service has since taken over the investigation.

Skidegate Health Centre said in a Facebook post Monday that it was hosting a sacred fire on the beach to honour the men.

“We would like to reach out and express condolences to the families and community,” the health centre said in the post. “During these difficult times, we are at a loss for words and walk with heavy hearts.”

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Breaking News

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
More than 33,000 packs of illegal cigarettes seized from West Kelowna home

Just Posted

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District has launched a survey inviting public input on secondary dwelling units and accessory buildings. The regional district is considering zoning amendments to help with the provision of long-term rental options. (CSRD image)
Secondary dwelling units up to 140 square metres proposed for Columbia-Shuswap electoral areas

The Salmon Arm Downtown Improvement Association (Downtown Salmon Arm) board met for its annual general meeting on Wednesday, April 26. At back from left are: Jennifer Broadwell, Bill Laird, Jeff Johnson, Craig Newnes and Althea Mongerson. In front from left are Sheri Greeno, Shawna Mattson, Jacquie Gaudreau, Vera Chomyshen, Ron Langridge, Nicole Duxbury and Claire Askew. (Not pictured is Jenna Meikle) (Photo contributed)
Lots to celebrate in Downtown Salmon Arm in 2022

About 60 BC Backyard Ultra runners head out from the Little Mountain fields on lap 5 about midday on Friday, April 28 under sunny skies with a 27 C temperature. (Martha Wickett-Salmon Arm Observer)
Ultra determination, training leads to 288-kilometre run in Salmon Arm

Davison Orchards celebrates 90 years of family-run farming at the popular Vernon attraction. (Contributed)
Spring signals 90-year-old orchard opening in Vernon