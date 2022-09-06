Officials says Eric Sabbadin, left, and Michael Gardner are unlawfully at large. (RCMP handout)

Officials says Eric Sabbadin, left, and Michael Gardner are unlawfully at large. (RCMP handout)

2 men wanted after failing to return to B.C. psychiatric hospital

Michael Gardner and Eric Sabbadin did not report to Coquitlam facility Sunday

Canada-wide warrants have been issued for a pair of men who failed to return to a Lower Mainland psychiatric hospital Sunday night.

Coquitlam RCMP say 21-year-old Eric Sabbadin failed to return to the Forensic Psychiatric Hospital in Coquitlam on Sunday evening.

He is described as Caucasian, five-foot-seven, weighing 152 pounds with short black hair, brown eyes and a scar on his left hand. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, black shirt, black pants and white shoes.

They are asking anyone who sees him or has information on his whereabouts to call police.

The Forensic Psychiatric Hospital also reported 39-year-old Michael Gardner as overdue on Sunday evening.

He is described as Caucasian, six-feet tall, weighing 344 pounds with short brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, black shirt, black pants, grey shoes, glasses and a black backpack.

Authorities say both men may behave in a way that could present a risk to themselves or others.

They are asking anyone who sees them or has information on their whereabouts to call police.

Previous story
Ex-Mountie says hunt for stabbing suspect complicated by vast open space of Prairies
Next story
RCMP say suspect in Saskatchewan stabbing rampage found dead, brother still at large

Just Posted

Sunflowers are a bright feature of the garden at Parkview Elementary in Sicamous. (Parkview Elementary image)
Lower Mainland, Alberta, Ontario families boost Sicamous elementary school numbers

The Ross Street Underpass in Salmon Arm is now more than 65 per cent complete, say city staff. (Martha Wickett-Salmon Arm Observer)
Ross Street Underpass in Salmon Arm to be complete in April 2023

(Pixabay)
Morning Start: A blue whale’s heartbeat

RCMP are reminding motorists to travel with care through school zones and crosswalks as students return to the classrooms Sept. 6 and 7. (RCMP)
Okanagan motorists use caution as students return to school