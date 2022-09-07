First responders lines up outside Victoria General Hospital on Sept. 7as the last of six officers injured in a June 28 shooting outside a Saanich bank was released from the hospital. (submitted photo)

2 months later, final officer hurt in B.C. bank shootout released from hospital

Saanich police member was seriously injured in the June 28 shootout, will now recover at home

Seventy-one days after being hospitalized in the shootout outside the Shelbourne Street Bank of Montreal, a Saanich officer is going home.

They’re the last officer from Greater Victoria to be released from hospital after the June 28 incident that left two suspects dead and the six local officers shot and injured .

The Greater Victoria Emergency Response Team member was seriously injured during the shootout and will now recover at home. Police, firefighters, paramedics, health care workers and the officer’s family and friends gathered outside Victoria General Hospital on Wednesday morning to send him off.

“This hero took a few steps on his own – pure drive and resilience,” Saanich police Chief Dean Duthie said in a Wednesday tweet.

Three Saanich police officers and another three from the Victoria Police Department were shot during the exchange with the suspects, two brothers from Duncan.

