Two new fires were reported Aug. 30, 2021, near the north end of the White Rock Lake wildfire’s evacuation alert area. One already is deemed under control. (Black Press Media photo)

2 new fires sparked on White Rock Lake wildfire’s edge

BC Wildfire Services reported two new fires; one already deemed under control

Two new fires were reported by the province around the perimeter of the out-of-control White Rock Lake wildfire, but already one is deemed under control.

BC Wildfire Services is reporting a two-hectare fire around Lisa Creek, southwest of Salmon Arm discovered Aug. 30.

The other, also reported Aug. 30, was a 0.3-hectare fire in the Thompson-Nicola Regional District around George Creek Road — on the outskirts of an area still under evacuation alert due to the nearby 81,362-hectare White Rock Lake wildfire.

