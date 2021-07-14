Central Okanagan Search and Rescue responded to the Kettle Valley Rail Trail twice within 24 hours on July 13 and 14. (COSAR/Instagram)

Central Okanagan Search and Rescue responded to the Kettle Valley Rail Trail twice within 24 hours on July 13 and 14. (COSAR/Instagram)

2 rescues in 2 days on Kettle Valley Rail Trail

Two mountain bikers were injured

Kelowna emergency crews were called to the Kettle Valley Rail Trail twice in the last 24 hours to assist with a rescue.

First, on Tuesday, a mountain biker injured their upper arm after falling on the trail around noon.

Central Okanagan Search and Rescue (COSAR) was called in to assist and managed to stabilize the biker and transported them by an all-terrain utility vehicle to a waiting ambulance. The biker was then taken to hospital.

Then on Wednesday, another mountain biker was injured on the trail just off June Springs Road about 1:30 p.m.

Emergency crews managed to reach the biker about half an hour after the 911 call was made. The biker was transported to an ambulance and taken to hospital.

It’s unclear what sort of injury they sustained.

READ MORE: Here’s what we know about the five men killed in Kelowna crane collapse

@Jen_zee
jen.zielinski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Search and Rescue

Previous story
Probe of fatal RCMP shooting of Wet’suwet’en man needs Indigenous oversight: First Nation leaders
Next story
Interior Health cancels immunization clinics in 100 Mile, evacuates patients

Just Posted

Graham McDougall shared this photo of the fire in Anstey Hunakwa Provincial Park on July 12 on social media. (Graham McDougall/Facebook photo)
“It exploded last night”: Seymour Arm resident on wildfire

The area under an evacuation order from the Thompson Nicola regional district on July 14, 2021. (Thompson Nicola Regional District image)
Evacuation order issued for property near out-of-control wildfire by Adams Lake

Wildfire conditions at Hunakwa Lake have prompted an evacuation alert for Seymour Arm. (CSRD image)
Wildfire prompts evacuation alert for Seymour Arm

Youth Summer Musical Theatre students rehearse on the Salmon Arm First United Church Nexus stage for their upcoming performance of Getting to Know Once Upon a Mattress at Shuswap Theatre. (Contributed)
Sixteen youth given third chance to shine on Shuswap Theatre stage