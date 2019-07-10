Crystal Mall in Burnaby. (Wikimedia Commons)

2 seniors arrested after woman doused with hot soup at B.C. food court

No charges have been laid yet

Two seniors were arrested in Burnaby on Saturday after they allegedly threw hot soup at a woman at a mall food court.

Burnaby RCMP said they responded to a call at Crystal Mall, near Metrotown, at about 12:30 p.m.

A 43-year-old woman alleged two seniors poured hot soup on her while she was in the food court.

Witnesses told police at alleged soup throwing was the result of an argument between the trio. The woman did not know the two seniors.

A police officer who spoke the same language of the two seniors came by to explain that throwing hot soup is considered an assault in Canada, and to explain their legal rights.

The two seniors were released on a promise to appear.

The 43-year-old woman did not have any apparently injuries and did not need an ambulance.

