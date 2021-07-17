Two small wildfires were discovered in the Shuswap on July 16 and 17, 2021. (B.C. Wildfire Dashboard image)

2 small wildfires burning in the Shuswap

One fire was discovered on July 16, the other on July 17

Two small wildfires have popped up in the Shuswap.

The first was discovered on Friday (July 16) near Skimikin Creek. Its current size is 0.03 hectares and it’s classified as new.

The second was discovered on Saturday near Adams Lake, southeast of the Spillman beach site. That fire’s current size is 0.10 hectares and it’s also classified as new.

The cause of both fires is unknown at this time.

More to come.

