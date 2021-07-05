Police cars are seen parked outside Vancouver Police Department headquarters in Vancouver, on Saturday, January 9, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

2 Vancouver police officers stabbed during incident involving child in Chinatown

Two Vancouver police officers are in hospital after being stabbed while responding to a forcible confinement involving a two-year-old in Chinatown.

Police say the incident happened at 10 a.m. Monday, at a residential building near Keefer Street and Gore Avenue.

The officers allegedly entered the suite where a struggled ensued with a 59-year-old man. During the altercation, police say a Taser was used on the man.

He is also in hospital receiving treatment.

The Independent Investigations Office of BC, an agency that investigates all police-related incidents that result in injury or death, has been notified.

More to come.

