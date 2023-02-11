A two-vehicle crash has slowed traffic at Glenmore Road and Kane Road in Kelowna Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023. (Jordy Cunningham - Capital News)

A two-vehicle crash has slowed traffic at Glenmore Road and Kane Road in Kelowna Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023. (Jordy Cunningham - Capital News)

2 vehicles collide at Kelowna intersection

Police, fire, ambulance and tow trucks are on scene at Glenmore Road and Kane Road

A two-vehicle crash has slowed traffic in Kelowna Saturday afternoon.

The crash took place shortly before 4:30 p.m. at Glenmore Road and Kane Road. One vehicle ended up on the sidewalk over a patch of grass while the other vehicle is blocking the right lane on Glenmore at the intersection.

The fire department, police and ambulance are all at the scene. Tow trucks have also arrived.

It is unknown if the crash resulted in any injuries.

READ MORE: Devastation in Turkey, Syria echoes past earthquakes and offers B.C. lessons

READ MORE: Bed Bath & Beyond Canada to close 54 stores, granted creditor protection

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

car crashDrivingKelownamotor vehicle crash

Previous story
New miniaturized pacemaker a ‘game-changer’ amid testing in Calgary

Just Posted

The Salmon Arm Silverbacks beat the West Kelowna Warriors 7-1 Friday, Feb. 11 at Shaw Centre. (Chris Fowler/ photo)
Salmon Arm Silverbacks wallop West Kelowna Warriors

Salmon Arm speed skater Jenny Fremlin competes against Williams Lake’s Preston Sigsworth, Salmon Arm’s Jourdyne Mason and Kelowna’s Caroline Guinard at the Salmon Arm Interior FUNale, Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023. (Rebecca Willson- Salmon Arm Observer)
PHOTOS: Salmon Arm Ice Breakers host B.C. speed skating qualifiers

Kids Kingdom Childcare Society will sign a lease with the District of Sicamous to take over the childcare facility at 502 Cedar St., beginning April 1, 2023. (Black Press file photo)
Sicamous council approved of the lease agreement for new childcare operator

Ari Chouinard and Livie Redel at a figure skating practice at Chase Arena with the Shuswap Skating Club. The club is fundraising to host a Skate Canada Interclub competiton in November 2023 with a teddy bear toss program and more. (Shuswap Skating Club photo)
Shuswap figure skating club fundraising to host Skate Canada competition