Two out of control wildfires currently burning in Okanagan Mountain Park. (BC Wildfire Service)

2 wildfires burning in Okanagan Mountain Park

Both fires are less than one hectare in size

  • Jul. 24, 2023 10:50 a.m.
  • News

A second wildfire has sparked in Okanagan Mountain Park.

The first fire ignited late afternoon on July 21 near Good Creek. The last update from BC Wildfire Service says the fire is less than one hectare in size.

Another fire started just after 7 a.m. in the Deeper Creek area. The cause isn’t know at this time. This fire also remains under one hectare.

Okanagan Mountain Park went up in flames 20 years ago after a lightning strike near Rattlesnake Island on Aug. 16, 2003.

READ MORE: Over 300 properties evacuated as wildfire south of Kamloops rages on

