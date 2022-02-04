Coquihalla Summit. (DriveBC)

20 cm of snow expected to fall on Coquihalla

Road maintenance crews are prepping the highway for Friday’s snowfall

Drivers travelling the Coquihalla are warned that 20 cm of snow is forecast for Friday.

Environment Canada is forecasting between 5 and 10 cm of snow this afternoon and another 10 cm overnight near the summit.

Road maintenance contractors YRB Nicola took to social media to let drivers know their crews will be out in preparation for Friday’s snowfall.

For Saturday, snow will turn to flurries as temperatures start to warm to above 0 C.

