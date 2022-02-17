20 people, some armed with axes, allegedly attacked security at Coastal GasLink site: RCMP

(B.C. RCMP photo/Black Press) (B.C. RCMP photo/Black Press) (B.C. RCMP photo/Black Press) (B.C. RCMP photo/Black Press) (B.C. RCMP photo/Black Press)

Police say 20 people violently confrontated employees and police officers at the Coastal GasLink site along the Morice Forest Service Road near Houston.

Houston RCMP said in a statement Thursday (Feb. 17) that officers were called to the service road shortly after midnight.

Upon arrival, police say the roadway near the 41-kilometre mark had been blocked with downed trees, tar-covered stumps and boards with spikes in them. Fires has been lit throughout the debris, police said. The 43-kilometre mark was blocked by a school bus.

When police arrived at the drill pad at the 63-kilometre mark, they say they found significant damage had been done to heavy machinery, fencing and portable buildings.

It’s alleged some of those arrested were armed with axes and were “attacking security guards and smashing their vehicle windows.”

Chief Supt. Warren Brown called the incident a troubling escalation.

“While we respect everyone’s right to peacefully protest in Canada, we cannot tolerate this type of extreme violence and intimidation. Our investigators will work tirelessly to identify the culprits and hold them accountable for their actions.”

Anyone with information is being asked to contact RCMP at 250-845-2204.

Eddie Huband

Multimedia Reporter

eddie.huband@ldnews.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.