20 Shuswap non-profits in line for $5,000 each in COVID-19 restart funds

The White Lake Community Hall Society is one of the region’s non-profit organizations that submitted an application for COVID-19 Safe Restart electoral area grant-in-aid funding through the CSRD. (White Lake Community Hall Society/Facebook photo)

Twenty North Okanagan-Shuswap non-profit organizations are each in line for $5,000 of COVID-19 grant funding.

On the agenda for the Aug. 19 Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD) board meeting is a staff report on the regional district’s COVID-19 Safe Restart Electoral Area Grant-in-Aid Funding policy. In it, staff explain 29 applications were received, though nine did not meet eligibility criteria.

The fund provides up to $5,000 to eligible community non-profit organizations, with the board designating the funding to “ensure the continued and future viability of organizations delivering core community services and those delivering critical community based supports to vulnerable populations.”

The application deadline for the grant was June 30, 2021.

Staff have recommended that the following organizations each receive $5,000: Blind Bay Community Society, Carlin Hall Community Association, Cedar Heights Community Association, Eagle Bay Community Association, Notch Hill Town Hall, Sorrento Lions Club, South Shuswap Health Services Society, South Shuswap Transportation Society, Sunnybrae Community Association, Sunnybrae Seniors Society, White Lake Community Hall Society, White Lake Residents Association, Falkland & District Fellowship Society, Falkland Historical Society, Falkland & District Sunday Morners Club, Lakeview Community Centre Society, North Shuswap Health Centre Society, Seymour Arm First Responders, Seymour Arm Community Association and the North and South Shuswap Community Resources Association.

The grant-in-aid funds comes from federal/provincial COVID-19 Safe Restart Grant money received by the CSRD to support local governments facing increased operational costs and decreased revenues resulting from the pandemic.

Staff is asking that the board support the grant funding for the 20 non-profits.

Read more: Columbia Shuswap Regional District benefits from COVID grant

Read more: Column: COVID-19 funding formula unfair to residents of CSRD electoral areas

lachlan@saobserver.net

Sign up for our newsletter to get Salmon Arm stories in your inbox every morning.

Columbia Shuswap Regional District