20-unit residential complex proposed for Salmon Arm’s South Broadview area

An artist’s rendering shows a portion of a development proposed for 700 30th St. NE in Salmon Arm which will contain a total of 20 units, five in each of four buildings. (City of Salmon Arm image)

The design of a four-building, 20-unit residential development in the 700 block of 30th Street NE received preliminary approval from council.

Jordan Baer with TSL Developments was applying for a development permit with a setback variance at the city’s development and planning meeting on March 7.

In September 2021, the approximate one-acre property at 700 30th St. NE, in the South Broadview area, was rezoned from R1, single family residential to R4, medium density residential, to accommodate the plans. Each of the four buildings will have five units.

The variance requested was to have the minimum setback of two of the buildings reduced from five metres to three metres.

Planning staff described the setback as minor and stated it would not negatively impact existing or future use of the adjacent parcel.

The only concern raised at the planning meeting was from Coun. Sylvia Lindgren, who asked if there were enough stalls. Staff said the proposed development meets the parking requirements of 1.5 stalls per unit.

Asked about plans, Baer said it hasn’t been designated yet which will be visitor parking and which will be for residents.

He said his main concern at this point has been making sure there were enough stalls to meet the bylaw.

Lindgren said she still had concerns about how it would work out.

FireSmart advocate Coun. Tim Lavery expressed his appreciation for the FireSmart landscaping plans, as he regularly does. He said he appreciates that it has become standard practice for staff and applicants, so he doesn’t think he’ll need to bring it up again.

Mayor Alan Harrison said he appreciates the development, as densification is what council has been aiming for.

Council agreed to forward the application to the March 14 council meeting at 7 p.m. At that time a hearing will be held followed by a vote from council.

