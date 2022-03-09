An artist’s rendering shows a portion of a development proposed for 700 30th St. NE in Salmon Arm which will contain a total of 20 units, five in each of four buildings. (City of Salmon Arm image)

An artist’s rendering shows a portion of a development proposed for 700 30th St. NE in Salmon Arm which will contain a total of 20 units, five in each of four buildings. (City of Salmon Arm image)

20-unit residential complex proposed for Salmon Arm’s South Broadview area

Owner/applicant requests reduced building setbacks, hearing to be held March 14

The design of a four-building, 20-unit residential development in the 700 block of 30th Street NE received preliminary approval from council.

Jordan Baer with TSL Developments was applying for a development permit with a setback variance at the city’s development and planning meeting on March 7.

In September 2021, the approximate one-acre property at 700 30th St. NE, in the South Broadview area, was rezoned from R1, single family residential to R4, medium density residential, to accommodate the plans. Each of the four buildings will have five units.

The variance requested was to have the minimum setback of two of the buildings reduced from five metres to three metres.

Planning staff described the setback as minor and stated it would not negatively impact existing or future use of the adjacent parcel.

The only concern raised at the planning meeting was from Coun. Sylvia Lindgren, who asked if there were enough stalls. Staff said the proposed development meets the parking requirements of 1.5 stalls per unit.

Asked about plans, Baer said it hasn’t been designated yet which will be visitor parking and which will be for residents.

He said his main concern at this point has been making sure there were enough stalls to meet the bylaw.

Lindgren said she still had concerns about how it would work out.

FireSmart advocate Coun. Tim Lavery expressed his appreciation for the FireSmart landscaping plans, as he regularly does. He said he appreciates that it has become standard practice for staff and applicants, so he doesn’t think he’ll need to bring it up again.

Mayor Alan Harrison said he appreciates the development, as densification is what council has been aiming for.

Council agreed to forward the application to the March 14 council meeting at 7 p.m. At that time a hearing will be held followed by a vote from council.

Read more: Newly renovated Rona in Salmon Arm to open April 1 with new owners

Read more: Salmon Arm’s Natalie Wilkie captures gold at 2022 Paralympic Winter Games


martha.wickett@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

developmentSalmon Arm council

Previous story
Nature Trust of BC adds 252 acres of ecologically important land in South Okanagan
Next story
An expedition of learning: Local filmmakers document unique trip down Columbia River

Just Posted

Award-winning Shuswap author Gail Anderson-Dargatz will be a keynote speaker at this year’s Word on the Lake Writers’ Festival at Sorrento Centre from April 29 to May 1, 2022. (Contributed)
Author, mentor: Shuswap’s Gail Anderson-Dargatz to host pair of workshops at writers’ fest

Lakeshore is to open during July and August 2022 due to contractual obligations with the city. The Ross Street Underpass project is now expected to be complete in early 2023. (File photo)
Ross Street Underpass in Salmon Arm to be completed in early 2023

Salmon Arm’s Marcia Beckner stands beside a poster of Olympians Natalie Wilkie and Brian McKeever on display at the Salmon Arm Petro-Can. (Contributed)
Column: Volunteers run successful BC Cup event at Shuswap’s Larch Hills

An artist’s rendering shows a portion of a development proposed for 700 30th St. NE in Salmon Arm which will contain a total of 20 units, five in each of four buildings. (City of Salmon Arm image)
20-unit residential complex proposed for Salmon Arm’s South Broadview area