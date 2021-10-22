A single-vehicle crash on Silver Star Road closed the road Thursday evening. (Amanda Rekdale photo)

A single-vehicle crash on Silver Star Road closed the road Thursday evening. (Amanda Rekdale photo)

20-year-old airlifted from Vernon crash

RCMP seek witnesses to accident on Silver Star Road

Silver Star Road was closed for a couple hours Thursday evening while a young man was airlifted after crashing down an embankment.

A vehicle went off Silver Star Road and 20 metres down an embankment before hitting a power pole shortly before 5 p.m. on Oct. 21 near Ladner Road.

“The driver, a 20-year-old man, was airlifted from the scene by BC Ambulance Service for treatment of undetermined injuries,” Vernon North Okanagan RCMP media relations officer Const. Chris Terleski said.

Silver Star Road was closed for approximately two hours while BX Swan Lake crews were on scene and to allow the air ambulance to land.

Several Silver Star Mountain residents also reported a power outage Thursday evening.

The investigation into the collision is continuing and police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the collision to contact Const. Miranda at 250-545-7171.

