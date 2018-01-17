Steven Pirko. – Image Credit: Facebook

2014 murder case finally goes to trial

Steven Randy Pirko was charged with second-degree murder in 2016

The man charged in the 2014 murder of Christopher Ausman will face a trial, following the outcome of a preliminary inquiry.

Steven Randy Pirko was charged with the second-degree murder of Ausman on Nov. 18, 2016.

Ausman’s body was discovered lying on the sidewalk along Highway 33 in the early hours of Jan. 25, 2014.

Family members and friends of Ausman cried and hugged outside of the courtroom, following the verdict. They declined to comment at this time.

“From the early on-set of this investigation there were key factors to suggest that Christopher’s death was suspicious in nature, as such the Kelowna RCMP Serious Crime Unit (SCU) assumed conduct of the investigation into his death,” said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey, in a press release issued at the time of the incident.

Pirko has had other charges brought against him in the past. He was also sentenced to nine months in prison in June for unrelated charges after pleading guilty to two counts of break and enter and another charge of possession of stolen property.

“I’m sorry for my actions,” Pirko told the court via the video feed from the Okanagan Correction Centre, where he’s been held since his November 2016 arrest.

“I wouldn’t have done these things if I wasn’t addicted to heroin … I’m trying to make the best of a crappy situation.”

Pirko will appear in Supreme Court on Feb. 5. It is unclear at this time if the trial will be by judge alone or judge and jury.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.

@carliberry_
carli.berry@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Island Health: No need for alarm in wake of Victoria needle-prick incidents
Next story
Lawyer says former B.C. government aide ‘barely guilty’ in ethnic vote scandal

Just Posted

B.C. man convicted in fatal boat crash awaiting appeal date

Leon Reinbrecht maintains rights breached by delays

JoeAnna’s House fundraising campaign reaches $4.5 million

Offering ‘home away from home’ for families of KGH patients

Food truck options to expand in Salmon Arm

City council votes in new food truck regulations

New commercial development coming to council

Liquor outlet and 60-seat restaurant among uses proposed by applicant

Kelowna West byelection called for Feb. 14

Four candidate race to replace departed former B.C. premier Christy Clark

Solitary-confinement veto a chance to address mental health: advocate

B.C. Supreme Court made the landmark ruling Wednesday

Winter storm coming to B.C. this weekend

The bets are on as to how much snow the province will actually get in the coming days

B.C. civil rights group files complaint about RCMP arrest of man who later died

Dale Culver, a 35-year-old Indigenous man was arrested in Prince George last July

Public asked to report bat sightings

White nose syndrome leads to bats flying in winter or death.

Lawyer says former B.C. government aide ‘barely guilty’ in ethnic vote scandal

Brian Bonney pleaded guilty to a breach of trust charge

Quite a few tears as homemade quilts distributed to residents of Ashcroft Reserve, Boston Flats affected by last summer’s fire

Quilters in B.C. and Alberta worked through the summer and fall to create more than 100 quilts.

Island Health: No need for alarm in wake of Victoria needle-prick incidents

Three incidents in a week prompts meeting between health authority, city service providers

B.C. coast loggers celebrate history, hope for improvement

Truck Loggers Association awaits B.C. NDP government’s new direction

2014 murder case finally goes to trial

Steven Randy Pirko was charged with second-degree murder in 2016

Most Read