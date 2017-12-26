2017 in review: February

February

An inquiry is launched after a suspect is shot following an altercation with police. The Independent Investigation Office of BC (IIOBC) continues into the circumstances around the shooting, which occurred at the Xcalibur Car Wash. The policed responded to a complaint of a theft in progress and discovered a lone male in one of the car wash bays.

“He attempted to escape in a vehicle and an altercation resulted in shots being fired by police,” said the RCMP in a press release.

Local citizens gathered to show support for Muslims in the wake of killings in Quebec city mosque. The vigil, organized by Clara Scheil and Cindy Derkaz, attracted a crowd of 80 people.

“Love is stronger than hate. Love is strong than fear. Living in Salmon Arm I have no fear,” said Scheil, who is a Muslim.

Mustafa Zakreet also spoke and then led the other Muslims present in prayer. The January 29th shooting killed six people and injured another 19.

At the 2017 NHL All-Star Skills Competition held in Los Angeles, Montreal Canadian defenseman Shea Weber won the Oscar Mayer NHL Hardest Shot for the Atlantic Division with a shot of 102.8 mph. This was the third year in a row Weber, a Sicamous native, took top honours.

The generosity of the community overwhelms the victim of a car theft. When Moses Kamara’s ’99 Honda Civic was stolen, someone set up a Go Fund Me account. With the money raised Kamara was able to buy a new vehicle, a 2001 Toyota Highlander. Kamara gushed with gratitude: “We just want to say thank you to all the people who donated for us to get this gift. It’s a blessing and we really appreciate it. It’s like I belong in Salmon Arm. I fit here, and everywhere people just bless me.”

Federal census data shows most of the Shuswap experienced growth in population over the past five years. Sorrento’s population saw a 2.4 per cent increase (1,255 in 2011 to 1,285 in 2016); Blind Bay 6.6 per cent (1,234 – 1,315); the City of Salmon Arm went from 17,464 – 17,706, a 1.4 per cent increase. The Village of Chase and the District of Sicamous bucked the trend, both showing a decline in total population.

Laura Hall, 13, brought home a silver medal in her age division the Canadian Age Class Long Track Championships held in Edmonton. She was also part of the bronze medal winning team for the five lap team pursuit.

Shock and disbelief turned into deep sadness following the news of the death of Al Boucher, former owner of the Blue Canoe Bakery and Cafe. The 39-year-old lost his life after his westbound truck crossed the centre line of the highway and collided with a semi-trailer near Cedar Drive in Blind Bay.

Bonnie Peterson took the top title at the popular annual pie contest. Alice Broeder came in second and Marie Gray took third place honours. The auction raised a total of $42,900 for the Salmon Arm Museum.

The Shuswap Volunteer Search and Rescue crew got a new mobile custom-made command centre to replace the outdated bus they had been using.

The annual Shuswap Trail Alliance fundraising party was another huge success and raised $37,000.