The B.C. government is investing $214 million over three years for school districts in the province to create or expand food programs for students. (Annie Barker/The Herald)

The B.C. government is investing $214 million over three years for school districts in the province to create or expand food programs for students. (Annie Barker/The Herald)

$214M coming to B.C. school districts to create, expand food programs

The funding will be over 3 years and will be available to all 60 school districts

The provincial government has announced $214 million to create and expand food programs in B.C. schools.

Education Minister Rachna Singh and Richmond-Queensborough MLA Aman Singh made the announcement as part of the province’s Feeding Futures fund on Tuesday (April 4) at McNair Secondary School in Richmond.

The education and agriculture ministries will work together in order to incorporate Feed BC in more district school food programs.

Singh said it’s the largest investment into school food program’s in B.C.’s history

“Working with local schools to make sure our kids are fed and ready to learn will make a real difference for families and communities.”

The funding, earmarked for 60 school districts across the province over the next three years, will be used for purchasing food and hiring dedicated staff to coordinate providing meals and snacks to students.

Singh said the province knows how important food is for young learners, “especially with the growing inflation and with how challenged families are” in trying to provide.

The province notes the Feeding Futures program “will address the immediate need of feeding students and builds on the progress made with the Student and Family Affordability Fund to help reduce the challenges of rising food costs for families who need it most.”

Viveca Ellis, the executive director of the Single Mothers’ Alliance, said the importance of healthy meals provided within the public school system to support learning and development “should not be understated.”

“They help families save both crucial time and money, support economic recovery and food security, and ensure that our children and youth are ready to learn.”

READ MORE: High demand for B.C. food service program for people with diverse abilities

READ MORE: Kelowna woman feeding the working poor with food waste program

@laurenpcollins1
lauren.collins@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

EducationProvincial GovernmentSchools

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
What’s happening with Canada’s baby formula shortage and what parents should do
Next story
Two-time cancer survivor shares her journey to recovery for Daffodil Month

Just Posted

As of April 1, 2023, Shuswap Lake was at 344.772 metres. The low lake level recently prompted the Columbia Shuswap Regional District to issues a warning to the public regarding use of several boat launches. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
Low lake level prompts public warnings for Shuswap boat launches

Salmon Arm RCMP reminds drivers to slow down as the weather improves. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times)
Salmon Arm RCMP warn springtime drivers to slow down

Silverbacks’ fans got to watch the Salmon Arm team play the first two games of its playoff run versus the Prince George Spruce Kings at Shaw Centre on March 31 and April 1, 2023. (File photo)
Salmon Arm Silverbacks start playoffs with pair of wins versus Spruce Kings

City crews resurface the Safeway fields parking area in Salmon Arm with fresh gravel on Monday, April 3, 2023. One tenter remained at the site although people could be seen moving belongings out of the tent shelter on April 3. (Martha Wickett - Salmon Arm Observer)
City says sufficient soccer fields in Salmon Arm to be open for spring season

Pop-up banner image