22 minute ambulance response time concerns B.C. resident

White Rock residents had called for help as a man collapsed

A longer-than-expected wait for an ambulance during a medical incident in White Rock has left one man concerned with the number of resources allocated for the area.

Taylor Jackson contacted Peace Arch News March 10 after the incident, which took place that afternoon at Washington Avenue Grill.

Jackson said he and his wife were dining at the Marine Drive restaurant when an elderly man collapsed.

“A call to 911 was placed just as our lunches were arriving,” Jackson wrote in an email to PAN.

“Other patrons and the staff were assisting the gentleman so we continued with our meal and had finished it before the Fire Department truck arrived. It was another five minutes until the ambulance arrived.”

Jackson said that although he did not time the event, it took approximately 25 minutes for help to arrive.

“Unacceptable, and given the ever-increasing population in the area, doomed only to get worse,” he wrote.

SEE ALSO: Ambulances added, paramedic house calls expanding

SEE ALSO: Petition calls for more air ambulances throughout B.C.

BC Emergency Health Services (BCEHS) communications manager Fatima Siddiqui told PAN last week that the call for help came in at 1:36 p.m., and the ambulance arrived at 1:58 p.m.

The White Rock Fire Department, Siddiqui said, arrived at 1:51 p.m.

Siddiqui said the median ambulance response time for White Rock is 10 minutes and 30 seconds, and the median response time for the White Rock Fire Department is under five minutes.

“I’m looking into what happened in the region, but it just seems that there was something else going on. That’s atypical for even fire to not be there within five minutes. For them to take 15 minutes and for us to take 22, 21 minutes, there was clearly more going on in the region,” Siddiqui said.

Siddiqui said there are a number of factors that can cause an ambulance to arrive later than expected, including call volume in the area or neighbouring regions, road construction and weather.

The number of ambulance resources allocated to an area is constantly under review, she said.

“If there are anomalies that happen like this one, or if we notice it happen sooner, we do have triggers in place,” she said.

Siddiqui said that ambulance resources are allocated based on the typical number of calls received in the area, not population.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Video service to compete with Netflix, Amazon expected from Apple on Monday

Just Posted

Video: Shuswap home to thriving community of beekeepers

Apiary operators share details about how they keep their hives healthy

Sock Hop aims to send dancers back to another time

Writers’ Festival fundraiser springs into step for another year

Snapshot: Shuswap musicians pay tribute to Pete Seeger

Wildwood Productions Group concert shows many sides of singer’s work

Rain on the way for the Okanagan-Shuswap

Vernon’s dust warning is ongoing

Kangaroo Creek Farm hops into season

Lake Country’s popular tourist site has opened its doors for the season

Mueller finds no Trump collusion, leaves obstruction open

But while Mueller fully ruled out criminal collusion, he was more circumspect on presidential obstruction of justice

Video service to compete with Netflix, Amazon expected from Apple on Monday

The iPhone has long been Apple’s marquee product and main money maker, but sales are starting to decline

Kootenay city councillor starts nationwide climate caucus for municipal politicians

Climate Leadership Caucus has 57 members including seven mayors

Edmonton judge to rule on whether Omar Khadr’s sentence has expired

Canada’s top court ruled punishment handed Khadr for alleged acts committed in Afghanistan when he was 15 was to be a youth sentence

Trudeau delivers campaign-style speech while introducing candidate Taggart

The Order of British Columbia recipient said she wants to be the people’s voice in Ottawa

Stolen Bentley spotted going wrong way down highway found in Summerland

The car has been recorded going the wrong way on the Coquihalla, found two days later

15 Canadians on cruise ship that was stranded off Norway; one injured

The cruise ship was carrying 1,373 passengers and crew when it issued a mayday call on Saturday afternoon

Canadian couple found dead in South Florida mobile home park

No arrests have been made at this time

Sparks fly as SUV speeds down wrong side of Highway 1 trying to flee RCMP

Captured on video, the vehicle headed westbound against oncoming traffic before crashing

Most Read