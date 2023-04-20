222 Shuswap Air Cadets get lift from Salmon Arm council

Cadets of the 222 Royal Canadian Air Cadet Squadron - Shuswap, take a look in 2020 at howitzer artillery pieces used for avalanche control at Rogers Pass. (Contributed)

Salmon Arm council has granted a wish of the 222 Shuswap Air Cadets.

They will be able to store a new sea can at the Shuswap Regional Airport in Salmon Arm.

Keren Huyter, the squadron’s sponsoring committee chair, wrote council to explain the squadron’s dilemma.

After the Downtown Activity Centre sold, the squadron has not had a permanent home. To solve storage issues, they bought a 40-foot sea can and secured a contract with Frog Friendly Coffee in Canoe to keep it on their property. However, the property sold and the cadets need to move it before the end of April.

Huyter asked if the sea can could go to airport property beside the cadets old, larger sea can that is already there. She said the old sea can is in bad shape, so the cadets plan to empty it out and offer it to the fire department for training purposes.

She said the airport fencing will create extra security, which they need as their cargo trailer was recently stolen despite multiple security devices. They can’t afford to lose any more equipment.

The city’s airport operations committee supported the request at its recent meeting.

Coun. Louise Wallace Richmond encouraged council to also vote in favour.

“If the world wants future pilots, the world needs junior cadets, so let’s support them. We have the space…”

The request received unanimous support from council.

