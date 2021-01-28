23-year-old Kelowna woman dies in Banff crash

A 23-year-old Kelowna woman is dead following a rollover collision in Banff.
Banff RCMP and fire crews responded to a single-vehicle rollover on Highway 1 near Banff on Wednesday Jan. 27.
A westbound vehicle lost control and rolled, landing between the highway and an exit.
The woman was pronounced dead on scene and three other passengers — one female youth, an adult male and adult female, all from Kelowna — were transported to hospital with minor injuries.
The collision remains under RCMP investigation.
