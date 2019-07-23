$250,000 worth of property stolen from Okanagan storage

Police are investigating after a possible theft on the weekend

Penticton police are investigating after more than $250,000 worth of property was stolen from a storage locker on Green Mountain Road.

According to Cst. James Grandy, the suspects broke into the secure storage compound at 2723 Green Mountain Road between July 20 and 22.

“The suspects entered the lot sometime over the weekend and stole several unique and expensive items, many of which was lighting equipment used in the motion picture industry,” Cst. Grandy explained.

A neighbour contacted the storage lot property owner after noticing a gate had been left open.

When the property owner came to inspect the property, he discovered various pieces of equpiment missing. While he was at the storage lot he noticed a suspicious large pickup truck nearby.

“The owner turned on his headlights (in the truck’s direction), the truck sped off at a high rate of speed,” Cst. Grandy said. “He was able to note a licence plate and provide it to police.”

Officers discoverd the truck parked in Okanagan Falls with no one inside and no sign of the stolen property. The truck was seized by police.

Stolen items included several black plastic totes with yellow lids, red lighting gear, power supplies, LED boards, DMX four channels, an ATM machine and a drop safe.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation, they are encouraged to contact the Penticton RCMP, or anonymously to Crime Stoppers, 1-800-222-8477.

