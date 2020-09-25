The Sea to Sky gondola had its wires cut on the night of Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020. (RCMP handout)

$250K reward offered as investigation continues into Sea to Sky Gondola vandalism

Police also asking for specific footage of Sea to Sky highway around time of incident

The operators of the Squamish Sea to Sky Gondola has announced a $250,000 reward for information which leads to RCMP finding those responsible for cutting the cables on the tourism attraction in 2019 and again earlier this month.

Sea to Sky Gondola LP announced the reward on Friday (Sept. 25), roughly 10 days after Mounties were called to the mountain to investigate a report that a line to the gondola had been cut, on Sept. 14.

In a statement, police said they are continuing to investigate this instance – as well as a similar incident which happened back on Aug. 10, 2019 – but didn’t provide further details “in order to ensure the integrity of the investigation.”

After the first instance of vandalism, the company installed extra security measures before it reopened to the public over the Family Day long weekend this year.

READ MORE: RCMP investigating after Sea to Sky gondola line cut for the second time

Squamish RCMP is asking anyone with video footage of the highway, both north and south of the gondola location, taken between Sept. 13 at 8 p.m. and Sept 14 at 2 p.m. to come forward.

In order to be eligible for the quarter-million-dollar reward, information must be given directly to a police officer, through the information tip line at 604-892-6122, or by email at GONDOLA.INFO@rcmp-grc.gc.ca

READ MORE: Sea to Sky Gondola cable may have been cut deliberately, says Squamish RCMP

RCMP

