FILE - In this Feb. 28, 2018 file photo, a police car drives near Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., as students return to class for the first time since a former student opened fire there with an assault weapon. Survivors and family members of the slain victims of the school shooting in Parkland had plans Wednesday, April 10, 2019, to sue the school district, the sheriff‚Äôs office, a deputy and a school monitor, claiming their negligence allowed the massacre to happen. (AP Photo/Terry Renna, File)

26 victims of Parkland shooting sue school board, sheriff

They claim negligence allowed the massacre to happen

Survivors and family members of the slain victims of the school shooting in Parkland, Florida, had plans Wednesday to sue the school district, the sheriff’s office, a deputy and a school monitor, claiming their negligence allowed the massacre to happen.

Lawyers for the victims planned to file the lawsuits in state court in South Florida on Wednesday morning, after a news conference.

Nikolas Cruz is accused of fatally shooting 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Valentine’s Day in 2018.

The 22 lawsuits brought by 26 people name as defendants the School Board of Broward County; the Broward Sheriff’s Office; former deputy Scott Peterson, who was a school resource officer; Andrew Medina, who was a school security monitor; and Henderson Behavioral Health Clinic, a mental health facility where Cruz was treated.

Cathleen Brennan, a school district spokeswoman, said the district doesn’t comment on pending or ongoing litigation. The sheriff’s office didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Cruz, 20, a former Stoneman Douglas student, remains jailed, charged with 17 counts of first-degree murder. He has offered to plead guilty if prosecutors take the death penalty off the table. Prosecutors have refused.

READ MORE: Year after Parkland school shooting massacre, 17 victims remembered

___

Kelli Kennedy And Terry Spencer, The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Ottawa moves to lift alcohol trade restrictions, urges provinces to do the same
Next story
Widow evicted from home on Westbank First Nation land after husband dies

Just Posted

Air your opinions on plastic grocery bag ban

City to hold public input session on proposed bylaw on Tuesday, April 23

Know of a pesky pothole? Report it to the city

Requests for repairs welcome as pavement patching season arrives in Salmon Arm

Shuswap firefighter celebrates retirement after 35 years

Daryl Arychuk leaving Ranchero Deep Creek firehall for regional district

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Expect rain, sun and maybe a little thunder in the day ahead

Environment Canada is forecasting a rainy day

Gas prices spiking across Kelowna, Vernon and Penticton

You may still be able to get a bit of a break if you choose carefully

VIDEO: Scientists reveal first image ever made of black hole

They were first theorized by Albert Einstein

Preparations underway for annual Salmon Arm Kids Fishing Derby

Great Outdoors by James Murray

B.C. North Coast residents to Ottawa: ‘We can’t make a living fishing’

Lax Kw’alaams mayor, Prince Rupert biologist speak to standing committee on Fisheries and Oceans

Four rabbits dead as ‘extremely infectious’ virus returns to Vancouver Island

Four feral rabbits die near Parksville from rabbit hemorrhagic disease that swept area last year

West Kelowna RCMP discover inactive explosive unit

The item was an inactive shock tube detonator commonly used at construction sites

South Okanagan student continues to defy the odds

Rotary Club of Penticton Sunrise student of the month

SilverStar recaps ski season

Watch some of the best clips from winter on the hill — and some of the bloopers.

OSO presents festival of fiery Russian music

Evening featured music of 20th century Russian composers Dimitri Shostakovich and Igor Stravinsky

Summerland’s March building permits worth nearly $13 million

Construction activity includes multi-family building worth $11 million

Most Read