Vernon Search and Rescue sledders came to the aid of snowmobilers near Lumby Feb. 12. (VSAR photo)

Vernon Search and Rescue sledders came to the aid of snowmobilers near Lumby Feb. 12. (VSAR photo)

3 calls in 3 days: busy weekend for Vernon Search and Rescue

Subjects cold and wet but otherwise OK

Several different cold and wet snowmobilers stuck in the back country needed rescuing over the weekend.

“Our sled team was busy this weekend with three calls in three days,” Vernon Search and Rescue (VSAR) reports.

The latest search saw crews tasked by RCMP to rescue a group of snowmobilers that had become stuck in a drainage in the Tsuius Creek area west of Mabel Lake.

The group activated their satellite communicator to call for help, which allowed VSAR, with help from the Lumby Mabel Lake Snowmobile Association, to locate them.located and rescued

”Our subjects were cold and wet but otherwise uninjured.”

VSAR urges those using the back country to use satellite communicators, and take the time to learn all the features.

“When we respond to calls for help from these devices our job is easier, faster and has a higher probability of a positive outcome,” VSAR said. “Satellite signals can at times be blocked in steep terrain, once you find a secure signal stay in that location. Subject and rescuer safety is enhanced by staying in one place.”

READ MORE: Vernon Search and Rescue, sledders come to snow bikers aid

READ MORE: Vernon cement truck slides down ravine, injuring driver

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

North Okanagan Regional DistrictSearch and RescueWinter

Previous story
Interior Health doubles West Kootenay-Boundary tax request; hike driven by new Nelson facility
Next story
No charges for Vancouver officer believed to have broken suspect’s jaw during arrest

Just Posted

Fernanda Fukamati, Luke Norrie (rear), Taylor Hendrickson and Dave Sawatsky rehearse for the Shuswap Theatre production of Patrick Barlow’s The 39 Steps, which begins Friday, Feb. 24, 2023. (Annie M. Photography photo)
Cast of four to perform a plethora of parts in upcoming Shuswap Theatre production

The BC Lottery Corporation announced Salmon Arm’s Richard Lambert won the $50,000 prize with a Super Crossword Scratch & Win ticket on Feb. 13, 2023. (BCLC photo)
Salmon Arm man at a loss for words after winning $50,000 on crossword ticket

Roseanne Van Ee photo
Okanagan First Nations used to conjure up love medicines

Salmon Arm came in 13th place in BC Business Magazine’s latest ranking for most resilient cities in the province. (Lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm Observer)
Consistency and stability: Salmon Arm rises in ranking of most resilient B.C. municipalities