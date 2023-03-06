(Photo: Malin Jordan)

(Photo: Malin Jordan)

3 Kamloops schools placed on secure and hold after reports of man with gun

The incident happened around the 1900 block of the East Trans Canada Highway

Three schools in Kamloops were placed on a brief hold and secure after a report of someone in the area with a gun, on Monday.

According to Cpl. Crystal Evelyn, officers were called to a motel in the 1900 block of the East Trans Canada Highway for a single, third-party report of a person who appeared to be pointing a firearm at another person at about 1:40 p.m.

A man was arrested and quickly released upon further investigation, which revealed he was not the suspect.

Responding officers conducted extensive patrols in the area and recommended nearby schools be placed in a brief hold and secure,” said Cpl. Evelyn. “No one was located who matched the description of the suspect or the victim, the hold and secure was lifted, and the investigation is ongoing.”

Anyone who witnessed or has information related to this investigation is asked to please contact the Kamloops RCMP Detachment at 250-828-3000 and reference file 2023-7616.

READ MORE: No jail time for elderly man guilty of child sex offenses in Princeton

READ MORE: Impaired driver crashes into Vernon fire hydrant and power pole

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CrimegunsKamloopsSchools

Previous story
Limited addiction treatment and recovery options create care gaps in B.C. communities
Next story
UPDATE: 2 skiers recovered alive from separate weekend avalanches near Pemberton

Just Posted

The Kamloops Symphony returns to The Nexus at First stage on April 2 for the final concert in its 2022/23 Salmon Arm Series. (Kamloops Symphony photo)
Kamloops Symphony’s Salmon Arm series to conclude with Brahms’ Requiem

The senior girls basketball team from King’s Christian earned bronze medals at the Single A Basketball Provincials. (Photo contributed)
Salmon Arm King’s Christian senior girls basketball team celebrating success at provincials

Canadian music legends Sarah McLachlan and Blue Rodeo will be performing in the 31st edition of the Salmon Arm ROOTSandBLUES Festival, Aug. 17 to 20, 2023. (Photos contributed)
Sarah McLachlan, Blue Rodeo among artists performing at 2023 Salmon Arm ROOTSandBLUES

K.J. Cloutier holds up a copy of her book Beyond the Horizon, published on Feb. 7 2023, which she has been working on in some iteration since she was 14 years old. (Contributed)
Shuswap author pens fantasy pirate novel 17 years in the making