3 kgs fentanyl seized with other drugs, guns, luxury cars in gang-linked Coquitlam bust

Guns, drugs, cash and cars were among the items seized by Coquitlam RCMP in a gang-linked bust. (Coquitlam RCMP)Guns, drugs, cash and cars were among the items seized by Coquitlam RCMP in a gang-linked bust. (Coquitlam RCMP)
Guns, drugs, cash and cars were among the items seized by Coquitlam RCMP in a gang-linked bust. (Coquitlam RCMP)Guns, drugs, cash and cars were among the items seized by Coquitlam RCMP in a gang-linked bust. (Coquitlam RCMP)
Guns, drugs, cash and cars were among the items seized by Coquitlam RCMP in a gang-linked bust. (Coquitlam RCMP)Guns, drugs, cash and cars were among the items seized by Coquitlam RCMP in a gang-linked bust. (Coquitlam RCMP)

Several kilograms of deadly drugs, pills, cash, guns and luxury vehicles were among the items seized by Coquitlam RCMP following a multi-jurisdictional investigation that began in September 2020.

According to a Tuesday (Feb. 1) morning news release, the investigation – which included police from Vancouver, Richmond, the gang unit and integrated policing units – led to seven search warrants carried out between April and December of last year.

Mounties seized three kilograms of suspected fentanyl, 5.4 kilograms of suspected cocaine, 866 grams of suspected methamphetamine, 1.8 kilograms of suspected MDMA, 100 suspected OxyContin pills, 200 other assorted pills, eight kilograms of “cutting agent,” 51,000 suspected counterfeit Xanax pills, 12 semi-automatic carbines, 11 handguns, magazines and ammunition, more than $164,000 cash and four vehicles, including a 2017 Jeep Cherokee SRT, 2018 Audi A7, 2019 Infinity Q50 and a 2021 Audi SQ5.

Three men and two women in their mid-20s from Coquitlam were arrested on Dec. 8, 2021, and have been released pending charges. Mounties said all five were known to police and linked to the Lower Mainland gang conflict.

ALSO READ: B.C. cop’s thumbs-up to vax restriction protesters called into question

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

DrugsRCMP

Previous story
Kelowna man found not guilty of extorting daughter
Next story
RCMP issue warrant for arrest of Salmon Arm man missing with his two daughters

Just Posted

The City of Salmon Arm is looking into the implications of having a living wage policy. A living wage is defined in B.C. as an adequate wage for two working parents to provide food, shelter, child care, etc. for a family of four. (Contributed photo)
Report on living wage policy for City of Salmon Arm to help council make decision

Caleb Gerbrandt, 40, and his daughters Eliyah, 14, and Avery Gerbrandt, 13, went missing from Caleb’s home in Salmon Arm on Jan. 21, 2022. (RCMP photo)
RCMP issue warrant for arrest of Salmon Arm man missing with his two daughters

Man sentenced to six months in Vision Quest program after pleading guilty to charges of fleeing police and driving while prohibited. (Martha Wickett - Salmon Arm Observer)
Rehabilitation recommended for man who flees police in Shuswap several times

Acoustic Avenue Music has lined up three shows for the Song Sparrow Hall Stage, beginning on Feb. 17, with Canadian singers/songwriters Linda McRae and Doug Cox. (File photo)
Live music returning to Salmon Arm’s Song Sparrow Hall