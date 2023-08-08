Three wildfires were sparked by lightning east of Lake Country on Monday, Aug. 7. (BC Wildfire Services)

Three wildfires were sparked by lightning east of Lake Country on Monday, Aug. 7. (BC Wildfire Services)

3 lightning-caused wildfires sparked east of Lake Country

West of Keefer Lake wildfire is two hectares in size

Three wildfires were sparked east of the Central Okanagan on B.C. Day.

The largest currently is the West of Keefer Lake wildfire, which is sitting at two hectares. It was discovered on Monday, Aug. 7 at 3:47 p.m. and the suspected cause is lightning. According to BC Wildfire Services, it is still out of control.

Additionally, the other two fires are spot fires, at 0.009 hectares in size. They are located at Home Creek and Bison Lake. Lightning is also the suspected cause of these two blazes.

The Home Creek fire is just north of Graystokes Provincial Park.

READ MORE: Music festival evacuated due to wildfire, more B.C. properties on alert

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

B.C. Wildfires 2023Breaking NewsKelownaLake CountryOkanaganVernon

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Provinces may have to agree to 2035 clean power target to access funding
Next story
Rain aids efforts to contain Rice Road fire near Coalmont

Just Posted

Aug. 16 and 21 are the advanced voting dates for the referendum on the Shuswap Watershed Council, with the general voting day taking place Aug. 26. (Shuswap Watershed Council image)
Advanced voting day approaching for funding of Shuswap Watershed Council

Kayla Butts with son Jaxon, who passed away at age 4 on July 29, 2022, at BC Children’s Hospital in Vancouver. (Photo contributed)
Endowment fund being established to honour memory of Shuswap boy

Fire candling in the trees in the area of the Lower East Adams Lake wildfire on August 6, 2023. (CSRD photo)
Fire guard being constructed for Shuswap communities south of Adams Lake blaze

The Thompson Nicola Regional District issued an evacuation alert Monday, Aug. 7, for 85 properties west of Adams Lake. The alert comes in response to the Bush Creek East wildfire, which has been burning since July 12. (TNRD graphic)
Evacuation alert issued for 85 Shuswap properties at Adams Lake