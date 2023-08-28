3 North Okanagan grassland fires Monday deemed suspicious

Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP are looking into three suspicious grassland fires an hour apart Monday evening, Aug. 28.
The BX Swan Lake Fire Rescue Department was called to a fire off Hartnell Road in the BX shortly before 6 p.m.
“We responded to a routine smoke in the area around Lynx Road. When we got to the end, we were met by the homeowners who confirmed a fire past the gate,” said Capt. Braydon Jones of the BX Swan Lake department.
The fire was in an area unclear as to whether the local department or forestry crews had jurisdiction.
“We made entry through the gate and we discovered about a 25-by-30 fire on the ground that some homeowners were already actioning. Once forestry was there, we performed some mop-up.”
While this was happening, Jones got word of a second suspicious fire back down on Hartnell Road.
“It was a small fire that was just off the pavement but some homeowners were able to put it out with a bottle of water,” he said.
Late Monday afternoon, the Coldstream Fire Department responded to a suspicious fire on the King Edward Lake Forest Service Road.
“All three fires are considered suspicious and we are somewhat worried at this time,” said Jones about the possibility of individuals starting fires on purpose.
The two fires in the BX have been extinguished. Black Press has reached out to the Coldstream Fire Department and BC Wildfire Service for comment on King Edward Lake FSR.
