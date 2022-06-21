3 triplexes planned for parcel on Salmon Arm’s Old Auto Road

Units in the multi-family residential development will be equipped with wiring for solar panels

Three triplexes are planned for this parcel at 1180 Old Auto Rd. SE in Salmon Arm. Council gave preliminary approval to a development permit application with variances at its June 20 development services meeting. (City of Salmon Arm image)

Three triplexes to be built with environmental efficiency in mind have received preliminary approval from Salmon Arm council.

The owner, a B.C. numbered company represented by Lawson Engineering Ltd., told council in a letter that the multi-family residential complex will encompass several environmentally efficient features including being wired for electric car charging stations as well as solar panels.

The nine units will be for sale, not rental.

Because the 0.06-acre parcel at 1180 Old Auto Rd. SE is sloped, the applicant has asked for variances: increasing the maximum height of a retaining wall from two to 2.5 metres and increasing the maximum height of a building from 10 to 12.1 metres. Also, reducing the building setback from the centre line of the road from 17.5 metres to 15.4 metres has been requested.

The parcel is currently vacant of buildings and is zoned R4, medium density residential.

City staff recommended council approve the variances, describing them as relatively minor.

Coun. Chad Eliason said at the June 20 planning meeting he thinks the applicant has done a good job of getting as much on the property as possible.

Coun. Tim Lavery commented on the environmentally efficient features, saying he is “absolutely thrilled” to see the planning for solar energy. He also said he knows the applicant advised the neighbours of the plans well in advance.

Council gave unanimous approval to move the application to the June 27 meeting of council.

Coun. Debbie Cannon and Mayor Alan Harrison were absent.

