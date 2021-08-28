3-vehicle collision involving 5-ton truck stalls traffic both ways on Highway 97

The crash occurred around noon near the interchange between Highway 97 and Highway 97C

Highway 97 at Highway 97C junction, about 5 km south of Westbank, looking south. (DriveBC)

UPDATE (2:40 p.m.):

Traffic is flowing in both directions along Highway 97 following a multi-vehicle crash near the interchange between Highway 97 and Highway 97C.

Both north and southbound lanes were stalled for a few hours as a result of a motor vehicle incident that involved a five-ton truck at around noon on Saturday.

The condition of the motorists involved is not known. This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

A three-vehicle motor vehicle incident (MVI) involving a five-ton truck at Drought Hill near Peachand has resulted in traffic delays in both directions along Highway 97.

According to DriveBC, the incident occurred near the interchange between Highway 97 and Highway 97C. Traffic is stopped at the southbound exit from Highway 97 onto Highway 97C, while traffic is also stalled northbound as well, just five km south of Westbank.

Highway 97 at Highway 97C junction, about 5 km south of Westbank, looking north. (DriveBC)

Crews are currently assessing the situation, and it is not yet clear how long traffic will be stopped. The crash occurred at around 12 p.m. on Saturday (Aug. 28), and the condition of the motorists involved is also not yet known.

