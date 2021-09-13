Osoyoos’ Tina Seminara died in hospital following a beating in April 2020. Her husband Rod Flavell has been charged with manslaughter. (Contributed)

3 weeks set aside for Osoyoos husband’s manslaughter trial

Roderick Flavell’s wife Tina was found beaten in her Osoyoos home in 2020

Three weeks will be set aside for the manslaughter trial of an Osoyoos man accused of killing his wife last year.

Roderick Ashley Flavell, 63, is charged with one count of manslaughter.

The Crown counsel involved in Flavell’s case told a Penticton Supreme Court judge on Monday that no dates have been determined for the trial yet but that will be the next step. Flavell will appear in court again Oct. 25 to fix a date for his trial.

RCMP found Tina Seminara, 61, in her Osoyoos home in critical condition on April 8, 2020. She later succumbed to her wounds in the hospital nine days later. Flavell was originally charged with aggravated assault, but the charge was upgraded to manslaughter after his wife died.

Shortly after being charged with manslaughter, Flavell was released on bail on a $10,000 surety and a cash deposit of $2,500.

