30-car pileup, keeps emergency crews busy as Alberta hit with heavy snow

Only one person was injured and taken to hospital with minor injuries after a 30-vehicle pile-up near Spruce Grove, which is 11 km northwest of Edmonton.

“That’s very lucky given the road conditions,” said RCMP Sgt. Shawn French in a phone interview Saturday evening.

Reports indicate the pile-up may have happened after a semi jackknifed, which resulted in dozens of vehicles colliding.

EB Hwy16 east of Century Rd, near Spruce Grove – Jackknifed Semi – Expect major delays heading EB. (1:21pm) #ABRoads pic.twitter.com/A20lcANEyy — 511 Alberta (@511Alberta) December 29, 2018

Sgt. French said RCMP haven’t determined what caused the semi to jackknife but added that the heavy snowfall and poor road conditions likely started the pile-up.

“We would like to remind Albertans that it’s winter driving conditions and they should slow down and take it easy on the roads,” he said.

According to S/Sgt. Rodney Koscielny, Risk Manager, Northern Alberta, Western Alberta, and Central Alberta are getting heavy snowfall Saturday creating extremely poor road conditions and travel isn’t recommended.

Update: EB Hwy16 east of Century Rd, near Spruce Grove is now open after earlier multiple MVC. Jackknifed Semi has been cleared as well. (3:36pm) #ABRoads #yegtraffic https://t.co/PiuSDNYmal — 511 Alberta (@511Alberta) December 29, 2018



