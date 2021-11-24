30 cm of snow expected on Highway 1 by Thursday evening

Environment Canada has issued a winter storm warning for Eagle Pass to Rogers Pass

Environment Canada has issued a winter storming warning for the Trans Canada Highway from Eagle Pass to Rogers Pass.

They are expecting 30-40 cm of snow starting this afternoon, Nov. 24 to Friday, Nov. 26.

Snow will begin over the Trans-Canada Highway – Eagle Pass to Rogers Pass section this afternoon and transition to heavy snow by Thursday morning. Accumulations of up to 30 cm of snow can be expected by Thursday evening.

An additional 10 cm can be expected on Friday possibly bringing totals reaching 40 cm.

Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow.

