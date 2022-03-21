30 people filming Winfield Bakery fire, only 1 call to 9-1-1

The Winfield Bakery caught fire close to an hour ago. It is not known what started the fire. (Tammy Thompson - Facebook)
Firefighters remain on scene after the blaze that ripped through the Winfield Bakery was extinguished. (Jordy Cunningham - Capital News)Firefighters remain on scene after the blaze that ripped through the Winfield Bakery was extinguished. (Jordy Cunningham - Capital News)
Firefighters remain on scene after the blaze that ripped through the Winfield Bakery was extinguished. (Jordy Cunningham - Capital News)Firefighters remain on scene after the blaze that ripped through the Winfield Bakery was extinguished. (Jordy Cunningham - Capital News)

Lake Country residents are urged to rethink their reaction after a devastating fire resulted in only one call to 9-1-1, while many were busy filming the blaze.

The Winfield Bakery was destroyed by a fire March 10 on Main Street. While many caught photos and videos of the fire, few actually called it in to emergency crews.

“There were 30 people filming it and they had one phone call,” Coun. Bill Scarrow said, as he urged residents to take another approach to such incidents.

“When you see an emergency or a horrific accident or something like that and your first impulse is to take out your cell phone and film it I’d like you to change your cognitive maps where your first instinct is to take out your cell phone and call 9-1-1 and then film it.”

Fire chief Steve Windsor was frustrated with the response time of when crews were notified, according to council.

“What if there had been somebody in that building?” Coun. Blair Ireland said. “There should have been 30 phone calls not just one.”

The owners are eager to get back to business and in the meantime a GoFundMe has been established by former owner Fritz Priwall.

“It’s been great to see the community come together to support them,” Coun. Cara Reed said.

READ MORE: Beloved Winfield Bakery erupts in flames

READ MORE: Winfield Bakery owners hope to reopen in new location following fire

@LC_Calendar
newsroom@lakecountrynews.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

fire

Previous story
Alberta woman identified as victim in Trans-Canada rockslide
Next story
B.C. First Nation’s land rights claim is about reconciliation, lawyer tells court

Just Posted

A song and drumming began a ceremony at the Shaw Centre’s Spectator Arena in Salmon Arm March 20 to celebrate the Secwépemc flag, now in place with the other flags in the arena. Honouring the flag took place during the opening ceremonies of the BC Tier2 U13 championships running until March 23. (Martha Wickett - Salmon Arm Observer)
VIDEO: Ceremony celebrates Secwépemc flag in Salmon Arm’s Shaw Centre arena

Salmon Arm firefighters and CP Rail staff responded to compressed gas leaking from a rail car carrying argon refrigeration liquid on Saturday, March 19, 2022. (Salmon Arm Fire Department photo)
Salmon Arm rail crossing temporarily closed due to rail car leaking argon gas

The Shuswap Band is looking to establish a memorandum of understanding with the CSRD. (File photo)
Shuswap Band submits request for partnership, collaboration with CSRD

Salmon Arm’s U13 Scorpions wrapped up their 2021-22 hockey season with a fundraising effort for Ukraine.Team members rallied to donate their canceled hockey tournament refunds to the Ukraine crisis for a total of $534. Special efforts were made by Carter Kowaski, Mason Kenny, Jesse Brink, Jackson Reiter, Aiden and Grayson Williams. (Contributed)
Salmon Arm U13 Scorpions donate for Ukraine