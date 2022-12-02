Tyler Quinn (2017 photo)

30-year-old man missing from Vernon

RCMP asking for public’s help in locating Tyler Quinn

Police are hoping the public can assist in locating 30-year old Tyler James Quinn who was last seen on Nov. 27 at the location he had been staying in Vernon.

Quinn is approximately five-foot-nine-inches tall with slim build and brown hair.

Police are concerned for Quinn’s health and well-being and it is reported that it is out of character for him to be out of contact for this long.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact their local police, remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leaving a tip online at nokscrimestoppers.com.

Note: The attached photo was taken in 2017.

READ MORE: Christmas trees find new home after Vernon fire

READ MORE: Late trio of Vernon councillors to be memorialized

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

missing personRCMPVernon

Previous story
Canada should pause MAID for people with mental disorders: psychiatrists
Next story
B.C. Nisga’a totem on display at Scotland museum since 1930 is heading home

Just Posted

A proposed plan for the layout of the Paradise Motel lot upgrades at 517 Main St., including the temporary RV campground site approved by Sicamous council Nov. 30 2022. (District of Sicamous image)
Sicamous council approves temporary RV campsite at Paradise Motel

Four evacuation alerts were issued for all residences in the Sicamous Creek Mobile Home Park during spring/summer 2022. (File photo)
Warning system for landslides in Sicamous to be refined after summer without incident

Jen Fowler and Gabriela Schoch recently opened Sweet Leaf Bakery & Cafe in the Mall at Piccadilly. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
Friends form sweet partnership in new Salmon Arm bakery and cafe

Parking spots in Salmon Arm’s downtown increased considerably after equipment used in building the Ross Street Underpass was removed recently from the Ross Street parking lot. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
Parking lot in Salmon Arm to remain mostly clear for rest of underpass construction