$300 million expansion of Penticton Regional Hospital officially complete

The project includes a new hospital pharmacy and 480-stall parkade, says the B.C. government

A major expansion project at the Penticton Regional Hospital is complete, after over six years of work and $300 million spent.

The B.C. government announced the completion of renovations at the David E. Kampe Tower on Wednesday, May 25, the six-storey addition to the hospital named after the late Penticton businessman and philanthropist.

“Patients in Penticton and the South Okanagan-Similkameen region will have access to public health care in modern surroundings at the fully completed tower,” said Adrian Dix, the province’s minister of health.

The tower first opened in April 2019 after three years of construction with single-patient rooms and “state-of-the-art equipment,” according to the province, who says the renovated space now features new trauma and exam rooms.

A new hospital pharmacy and 480-stall parkade were also included in the most recent upgrades after the second phase of the expansion project began in the fall of 2019.

“This project has been an incredible journey for Penticton Regional Hospital,” said Carl Meadows from Interior Health. “It has truly changed the way we deliver health care in the region.”

The province, along with the Okanagan-Similkameen Regional Hospital District, Interior Health and South Okanagan Similkameen Medical Foundation, combined to complete the project within a $308 million budget.

“David Kampe wanted this facility to be like a five-star hotel,” Meadows added. “He would be thrilled with the difference this facility has made in people’s lives, from patients to staff and physicians. It’s been a wonderful addition to the South Okanagan.”

Kampe passed away in 2019, less than a month after the initial opening of the tower.

