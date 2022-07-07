30th Street NE/Highway 1 intersection in Salmon Arm hangs on to top crash spot

ICBC statistics provide number of crashes for past five years as well as annual data

Intersections along the Trans-Canada Highway continue to be the most dangerous in Salmon Arm for vehicle crashes.

ICBC has released its annual provincial crash statistics, including the Salmon Arm area.

In 2021, the intersection of Highway 1 and 30th Street NE hung onto its unenviable top spot with nine crashes. The statistic includes the 10th Avenue NE frontage road and turning lanes.

Also seeing nine crashes was the Trans-Canada Highway and 10th Street SW intersection, which includes Lakeshore Drive SW and turning lanes.

Next with seven crashes each were Highway 97B where it meets Auto Road SE and Black Road, as well as the intersection of the TCH and Shuswap Street.

With six crashes each were 30th Street SW and 10th Avenue SW with turning lanes, as well as the intersection of Highway 1 and Highway 97B NE.

Two intersections had five crashes each in 2021: the TCH and 3rd Street SW including mall access and the turning lane; and Highway 1 where it intersects with 50th Avenue NW and Pierre’s Point Road.

Four intersections in the Salmon Arm area had four crashes each in 2021:

• 10th Avenue SE and Highway 97 B;

• the Trans-Canada Highway and 4th Street NE;

• the Trans-Canada Highway and Ross Street; and

• Salmon River Road and Yankee Flats Road.

ICBC also provides statistics on the last five years – 2017 to 2021 – and the intersection of Highway 1 and 30th Street NE took top spot in that list too with a total of 59 crashes.

In second with 49 crashes in five years was the relatively new intersection of Highway 1 and Highway 97B NE.

Third place in the five-year category was the Trans-Canada Highway and 10th Street SW.

The map of Southern Interior crashes can be found on the ICBC website under public.tableau.com.

