A vial of some of the first 500,000 of the two million AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine doses that Canada has secured through a deal with the Serum Institute of India in partnership with Verity Pharma at a facility in Milton, Ont., on Wednesday, March 3, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Carlos Osorio

A vial of some of the first 500,000 of the two million AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine doses that Canada has secured through a deal with the Serum Institute of India in partnership with Verity Pharma at a facility in Milton, Ont., on Wednesday, March 3, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Carlos Osorio

31 new cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health

Sixteen individuals are hospitalized with COVID-19, five of whom are in critical care

Health officials are reporting 31 new cases of COVID-19 in the Interior Health region in the past 24 hours, almost double what was reported Tuesday (March 16).

This brings the total number of cases in the Interior Health (IH) region to 7,904 since testing began, 352 of which are still active. A total of 110 people in the region have died due to complications stemming from the virus.

Sixteen individuals are hospitalized with COVID-19, five of whom are in critical care.

A total of 63,535 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Interior Health, 13,053 of which were second doses. The health authority continues to vaccinate more than 2,000 people a day.

IH provided the following update on outbreaks in the region:

  • Cottonwoods Care Centre long-term care in Kelowna has 23 cases: 20 residents and three staff.
  • Kelowna General Hospital unit 5B has six cases: three patients and three staff.
  • The Florentine in Merritt has two resident cases.

The number of cases at Cottonwoods, Kelowna General Hospital, and The Florentine, are unchanged compared to yesterday.

READ MORE: B.C. entrepreneur opens pest control business with ducks as employees

READ MORE: Peachland grass fire possibly caused by ‘flame up in the sky’

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: phil.mclachlan@kelownacapnews.com

 

@newspaperphil
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Daon Glasgow sentenced for shooting transit cop in Surrey
Next story
Sicamous youth charged after tires slashed

Just Posted

A vial of some of the first 500,000 of the two million AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine doses that Canada has secured through a deal with the Serum Institute of India in partnership with Verity Pharma at a facility in Milton, Ont., on Wednesday, March 3, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Carlos Osorio
31 new cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health

Sixteen individuals are hospitalized with COVID-19, five of whom are in critical care

The Sicamous RCMP arrested and charged a 16-year-old after the tires on two cars were slashed in the early hours of March 17. (File Photo)
Sicamous youth charged after tires slashed

Police were called to Elliott Crescent in the early hours of March 17

The Adams Lake band is leading a project to restore the Upper Adams River sockeye salmon run. (File photo)
Fertilizing of Adams Lake to begin in effort to restore salmon run

Adams Lake First Nation leading effort to bring back Upper Adams River sockeye

A life-size photo of Egnar Sandahl, who operated the Salmon Arm Observer’s printing press beginning in 1913 is set up in the R.J. Haney Heritage Village newspaper office exhibit. (R.J. Haney Heritage Village)
Heritage village’s Salmon Arm Observer exhibit has new staff member

Life-size cutout of pressman hired in 1913 is one of several in the village’s exhibits.

Salmon Arm’s Daybreak Rotary Club is preparing for the return of its Lobster Festival fundraising event on May 29. (File photo)
Rotarians preparing for return of Salmon Arm Lobster Festival

Daybreak Club will be making meals to take home, running online auctions

Members of the Vancouver Police Department are seen outside an Irish Pub in downtown Vancouver, Wednesday, March 17, 2021. Liquor sales are cut off at 8 p.m. for St. Patrick’s Day. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. COVID-19 spread continues with 498 cases Wednesday

Four additional deaths, no new health care outbreaks

Cameron Ezzy has his ducks trained as pest control officers. Through his business, Slugs N’ Bugs for Lunch, he will come to your home and rid your garden of slugs. Photo by Terry Farrell
VIDEO: B.C. entrepreneur opens pest control business with ducks as employees

Slugs n’ Bugs For Lunch will take care of your garden pests naturally

The City of Penticton approved a multi-million dollar revitalization plan for Skaha Lake Park Tuesday, March 16, 2021. (File photo)
Penticton approves multi-million dollar Skaha Lake Park revamp

The revitalization is estimated to cost between $2.8 million to $3.8 million

The many faces of Daon Glasgow. (Photos: Surrey RCMP)
Daon Glasgow sentenced for shooting transit cop in Surrey

He had been on mandatory release from prison on a Surrey manslaughter conviction when trigger was pulled in SkyTrain station shooting

(File photo)
South Okanagan RCMP recover more than 100 stolen car keys

Several other items believed to be stolen were also seized

Approximately 50 protesters gathered at Gyro Park in Penticton Friday, March 5 to protest council’s decision to close Victory Church Shelter. (Jesse Day - Western News)
BC Housing to use provincial powers to keep Penticton shelter open

Penticton council voted Tuesday to reject the shelter’s extension for a second time

Kelowna International Airport. (File)
Direct flights between Kelowna and Montreal to be available this summer

Air Canada plans to begin offering the new route four days a week beginning June 26

Beachgoers at Penticton’s Okanagan Beach on June 10, 2020. According to Travel Penticton’s latest update to city council, it will take at least two years for the beaches to get back to being packed. (Jesse Day - Western News)
Penticton tourism recovery years away

Destination Canada is estimating four to five years to return to normal

About a dozen people came out to Skaha Lake Sunday in Penticton (March 14, 2021) to protest the possibility of alcohol being sold at the beach. (City of Penticton photo)
Penticton denies booze sales at Skaha Park, for now

The city will review the concept prior to summer 2022

Most Read