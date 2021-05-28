$32 million contract award for Highway 1 four-laning project in Chase

Contract for second phase of work, to begin this summer

A $32 million contract has been awarded for the next phase of Highway 1 four laning near Chase.

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure announced on Thursday, May 27, that construction of the Chase West to Chase Creek Bridge portion of the project will begin this summer, with work being done by CIF Construction Ltd. of Prince George.

According to the ministry, 1.6 kilometres of the highway is to be four laned, with a concrete median barrier added for protection of traffic along this segment. The project will add a grade-separated interchange at Brooke Drive and extend improvements on Brooke Drive to Shuswap Avenue.

“This will be a significant upgrade, and access to Chase will be safer with this new interchange in place,” reads a ministry release.

A new sidewalk along Brooke Drive and a new separated pathway on Chase Creek Bridge will support active transportation for cyclists and pedestrians.

Work is already underway on the Chase Creek Road to Chase West section that will also reduce traffic congestion and improve safety in the region. This project includes 3.3 kilometres of Highway 1 widening with a concrete median barrier, and construction of a pedestrian underpass and multi-use pathway to support active transportation, such as cycling and walking.

During construction, every effort will be made to minimize disruption to local traffic, says the ministry. People travelling Highway 1 can expect to encounter construction this summer, and it is important to be prepared and plan ahead.

More information on the Chase four-laning project can be found on the ministry’s website.

