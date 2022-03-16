Kathleen ‘Kay’ Kermode, who was killed on March 17, 1990. (RCMP handout)

Kathleen ‘Kay’ Kermode, who was killed on March 17, 1990. (RCMP handout)

32 years later, B.C. RCMP hope to crack cold case of ‘senseless’ break-and-enter turned murder

Kathleen Kermode, who went by Kay, was killed overnight on March 17, 1990

This week marks the 32nd anniversary of a tragic break-and-enter in Squamish, and RCMP are hoping the public can help in cracking the cold case death of 73-year-old retired schoolteacher.

Kathleen Kermode, who went by Kay, was killed overnight on March 17, 1990, after a suspect broke into her Sunset Beach home – where she lived alone – by climbing a ladder to the raised deck and opening a sliding door.

Once inside the home, the suspect stabbed Kermode several times before rumaging through her purse, taking her keys and stealing her 1982 green Volkswagen Jetta.

The vehicle was abandoned a short distance away, left blocking the roadway. A neighbour found the Jetta and after being unable to get ahold of Kermode, police were called and officers made the grizzly discovery.

To this day, investigators do not have a motive for Kermode’s murder, despite numerous tips brought forward.

“No matter how many years pass by, we remain committed to finding justice for Kay and obviously for her family who still seek answers,” Sgt. Jeff Shore said in a statement Wednesday (March 16), to mark the anniversary of the case.

Kermode is remembered by many, police said, having remained active socially in her retirement years and enjoying the theatre, reading and keeping up with politics.

Kermode’s neice, Allison, said in a statement that the family remains hopeful for closure.

“We are grateful the police are still searching for answers and hopeful that something will come to light to assist the investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to ccontact the Squamish General Investigation Section at 604-892-6100 or should you wish to remain anonymous please call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Crime

Previous story
Fraser-Nicola MLA Jackie Tegart says it’s not easy for a woman in politics
Next story
‘Why? Why? Why?’ Ukraine’s Mariupol descends into despair

Just Posted

Jaeden Izik-Dzurko came in first place at the Hilton Head International Piano Competition, March 7-14, 2022. (Contributed)
Salmon Arm’s Jaeden Izik-Dzurko takes first place in international piano competition

Vernon and North Okanagan-Shuswap school districts will be able to purchase new buses and upgrade heating, ventilation and air condition at several schools thanks for provincial funding from the Ministry of Education. (Photo by Ted S. Warren)
Cleaner air inside and out en route for Vernon, Lumby, Sicamous schools

The District of Sicamous and the Columbia Shuswap Regional District requested a moratorium on logging in the Wiseman Creek/Sicamous Creek watershed which was impacted by the Two Mile Road wildfire in 2021. (CSRD photo)
Province likely to proceed with salvage logging in ‘high geohazard risk’ areas near Sicamous

Environment Canada has issued a freezing fog advisory for the Shuswap during the morning of Wednesday, March 16, 2022. (Pixabay photo)
Warning issued of freezing fog and slippery roads in Shuswap Wednesday morning