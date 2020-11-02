COVID-19. (Image courtesy CDC)

36 new COVID-19 cases in Interior Health since Friday

The total number of cases in the region is now at 777

Interior Health (IH) has reported 36 new cases in the region since Friday, Oct. 30.

Currently, 93 cases are active and in isolation with no one in the hospital.

Numbers related to the outbreak at École de L’Anse-au-sable remains at 16 cases since Oct. 28.

Deputy provincial health officer Dr. Réka Gustafson announced a record-breaking 1,120 new cases of COVID-19 in the province over the Halloween weekend.

Gustafson said six people died due to the virus since Friday. All six were seniors in long-term care facilities.

“These numbers are concerning for all of us,” she said.

“When we do experience these surges, we need to respond with increased effort and stepped up focus.”

Local governments are trying their best to stem the increase in cases by requiring masks or face coverings whenever residents visit buildings.

The City of Kelowna has made masks mandatory in city-operated facilities, including city hall, recreation facilities and arenas, as well as the Glenmore Landfill administration building. The Regional District of Central Okanagan has also announced it will be making masks mandatory for visitors to all of its buildings and facilities.

Mask use at the Kelowna International Airport also remains in effect.

READ: B.C. reports 6 new COVID-19 deaths and a record-breaking 1,120 cases over the weekend

Twila Amato
Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan
Email me at twila.amato@blackpress.ca
Follow me on Twitter

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Abbotsford hog-farm protestors plead not guilty to 21 charges

Just Posted

COVID-19. (Image courtesy CDC)
36 new COVID-19 cases in Interior Health since Friday

The total number of cases in the region is now at 777

COVID-19 has created challenges in making flu shots readily available to the public. (File photo)
Flu shots: COVID-19 creates challenges for Salmon Arm pharmacies

COVID-19 protocols, staffing issues limiting number of vaccinations being done

(Anncapictures/Pixabay photo)
Shuswap Theatre taking to the airwaves with radio play

Dead Men Don’t Do Radio Plays tunes into film noir influences with comic appeal

Two people stand back from the fence at the Sagmoen farm and watch on Oct. 30 as protesters attempt to get Curtis Sagmoen to come out and provide answers to their questions on Oct. 30. (Martha Wickett - Salmon Arm Observer)
Rally for missing women gathers at Sagmoen farm in Shuswap

More than 60 people gather at farm Sunday, Nov. 1 where remains of Traci Genereaux were found

Chrissy Deye, Heather Janzen and Monica Kriese serve a person who stopped by for the outoor free lunch on Friday, Oct. 30 that volunteers provide from 12 to 1 on Mondays, Tuesdays, Fridays and Saturdays. (Martha Wickett-Salmon Arm Observer)
Throughout pandemic, outdoor lunch provided in Salmon Arm

Volunteers into eighth months of offering meal to people who need food or company

FILE – Dr. Réka Gustafson, B.C.’s deputy provincial health officer, updates the province’s COVID-19 situation at the B.C. cabinet offices in Vancouver, Aug. 17, 2020. (B.C. government)
B.C. reports 6 new COVID-19 deaths and a record-breaking 1,120 cases over the weekend

The majority of new cases, and all deaths, happened in the Lower Mainland

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

“The Excelsior 4” appeared in Abbotsford provincial court on Monday morning (Nov. 2) to plead not guilty to a combined total of 21 charges. (Submitted photo)
Abbotsford hog-farm protestors plead not guilty to 21 charges

‘Excelsior 4’ make second appearance Monday in provincial court

British Columbia Health Minister Adrian Dix wears a face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19, during an announcement about a new regional cancer centre, in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday, August 6, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Thousands interested in working in long-term care, B.C. minister says

More than 8,000 respond to call for staffing up senior homes

Traffic is down 90 per cent and revenues 80 per cent in the COVID-19 pandemic, Vancouver International Airport CEO Tamara Vrooman says. (YVR photo)
B.C. tourism looks to COVID-19 rapid testing to begin recovery

Airports start programs to ease quarantine rules on travellers

Community Futures North Okanagan proudly presented Claudette Everitt with a Long Service Award for everything she’s done for the organization and community. (Photo submitted)
North Okanagan woman honoured for long service

Claudette Everitt has been a staple of Community Futures North Okanagan since its inception

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media)
Vandalism spree damages Kamloops businesses

The incidents took place Nov. 1 about 1 a.m.

Party goers in Vancouver on Halloween, Oct. 31, 2020, in large crowds despite the ongoing pandemic. (Screenshot)
Crowds of hostile partiers, stabbings, a car fire: Vancouver police busy on Halloween weekend

Vancouver police responded to over 800 calls for service during a 24 hour time period

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
Man arrested after fight with baseball bat breaks out at Kamloops bus loops

The incident took place on the afternoon of Halloween

Most Read