Apartment in West Kelowna where RCMP were seen on Wednesday. (Jacqueline Gelineau/ Capital News)

4 arrested, guns seized after RCMP swarm West Kelowna residence

A resident heard a loud bang followed by smoke outside his apartment

Update: Jan. 20

RCMP is confirming Drug and Organized Crime Team was at a residence in the 3600-block of Elliott Road in West Kelowna on Wednesday, for a firearms investigation.

Neighbours said they saw officers with guns drawn outside an apartment about 11:30 a.m.

Cpl. Tammy Lobb explained a search warrant was being executed for which the Southeast District Emergency Response Team along with the West Kelowna Community Safety Unit and RCMP were also on scene to assist.

Four people were arrested without incident and multiple firearms were seized.

This investigation is ongoing and more information will be released when it becomes available.

_____________

Armed tactical RCMP members surrounded an apartment on Gosset Road in West Kelowna, Tuesday morning.

According to a resident in the area, he heard a bang outside and then saw smoke, followed by armed officers swarming a building.

The resident commented that he saw a man dressed in full tactical gear enter the apartment before police arrived on scene, he was was not sure if the man was an RCMP member.

No one witnessed an arrest.

Another resident commented they saw RCMP patrol cars parked in the area Tuesday night, however, they were gone by morning.

Capital News has reached out to RCMP for comment.

