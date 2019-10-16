Six pounds of fentanyl, cocaine and methamphetamine were seized on Oct. 9-10, 2019, after a month-long investigation into suspected drug suppliers feeding the Revelstoke, Vernon and Enderby market. (Vernon RCMP)

4 arrests, 6 pounds of drugs and $30,000 seized: Vernon RCMP

Suspected drug traffickers believed to supply Vernon, Enderby and Revelstoke

Six pounds of fentanyl, cocaine and methamphetamine were seized last week along with $30,000 after a month-long investigation into people believed to be behind supplying drug trafficking houses and dealers in Vernon, Enderby and Revelstoke.

“Investigators worked hard to identify those believed to be responsible for supplying drugs to several dealers and locations,” Targeted Policing Sgt. David Evans said. “This type of enforcement is part of our commitment to targeting drug trafficking at all levels in the community.”

Vernon RCMP arrested two people on Oct. 9 while meeting in a vehicle on Long Acre Drive in Vernon. The driver, a 35-year-old Vernon woman and her passenger, a 25-year-old Lower Mainland-area man taken into custody, their vehicle searched resulting in the seizure of money, fentanyl and cocaine.

The South East District Emergency Response Team then executed a search warrant at a home in the 4900 block of Old Kamloops Road in Vernon where more drugs were found. Two people, who recently moved from Alberta, were arrested. Money, cocaine, methamphetamine and fentanyl was seized from the home occupied by the 26-year-old man and 24-year-old woman.

Investigators were able to link an additional home to one of the men arrested on Oct. 10, and another search warrant was executed on a condo in the 7300 block of Okanagan Landing Road. More drugs and money were found.

All four people who were arrested have since been released with conditions to appear in Vernon Provincial Court.

Vernon RCMP are recommending charges of possession for the purpose of trafficking against all four.

RCMP said the individuals’ names are not being released at this time.

READ MORE: Fuel Good Day has most successful year to date with $680,000 raised

READ MORE: Enderby RMT reprimanded, fined for exposing patients’ breasts

@caitleerach
Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Cheating husband sues mistress for gifted ring after wife learns about affair
Next story
Sentencing date set for Vancouver Island father convicted of killing his two daughters

Just Posted

Hello winter: Sad time for city gardeners as more than 300 hanging baskets come down

City crews busy preparing for change of season as flowers die off

Non-compliant buoys to be removed from Shuswap, Mara lakes

Transport Canada enforcement action to occur Oct. 21 to 25

Women, girls in Silver Creek demonstrate a creative demand for the vote

One of the women, described as a ‘raging suffragette,’ is the aunt of resident Phil Wright

Okanagan man killed in head-on collision on Highway 1 near Salmon Arm

Police say 21-year-old died at scene after pickup truck collided with transport trailer

Column: Home-based businesses thrive in the Shuswap

Shuswap Passion by Jim Cooperman

VIDEO: Shuswap resident’s yard becomes nighttime thoroughfare for grizzlies

Malakwa man has captured images of 12 different grizzlies on video

ELECTION 2019: Climate strikes push environment to top of mind for federal leaders

Black Press Media presents a three-part series on three big election issues

ICBC willing to loosen grip on driver claim data, David Eby says

Private insurers say claims record monopoly keeps them out

Column: Shooting for the moon, be sure to use a tripod

Great Outdoors by James Murray

B.C. principal suspended for failing to help student who reported inappropriate touching

Principal didn’t remove student from the teacher’s class nor call the parents within a reasonable time

Port Moody mayor goes back on unpaid leave during sex assault investigation

Rob Vagramov said he intends to return as mayor in three or four weeks

UBC issues statement after instructor tells students to vote for Liberal Party

University says partisan messaging was not intentional

Cowichan Valley brothers win big in lottery for second time

Playing same numbers net big wins over a three year period

Fatal overdoses down by 33% in B.C., but carfentanil deaths continue to spike

Carfentanil, an illicit drug more powerful than fentanyl, causing more deaths than ever

Most Read