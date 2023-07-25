4 federal ministers announce they won’t seek re-election, cabinet shuffle looms

Trudeau has been holding private meetings in the capital this week

Four Liberal ministers say they will not run in the next federal election, as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is widely expected to shuffle his cabinet in the coming days.

They include Fisheries Minister Joyce Murray, Transport Minister Omar Alghabra, Public Services and Procurement Minister Helena Jaczek and Mental Health and Addictions Minister Carolyn Bennett.

All four announced their decision to not seek re-election this week.

Murray, who was first elected in 2008, is the latest to make such an announcement.

She said on Twitter today that it was a privilege to work on tackling climate change, nature conservation and improving the lives of Canadians.

Trudeau has been holding private meetings in the capital this week, while several ministers have cancelled public appearances, both signs of an impending shake-up.

READ ALSO: Canada lags behind as NATO plans to increase defence spending targets

Federal Politics

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
B.C. government hoping for more responses to racism survey

Just Posted

Downed trees closed a road in Salmon Arm after a windstorm late Monday, July 24, 2023. (Salmon Arm Fire Department)
Storm takes down trees and power lines, starts small bush fire in Salmon Arm

Highland Meadows Farm at 587 Salmon River Road in Silver Creek hosts its Farm Stand Market on from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays. (Maria Otting photo)
Farm Gate Tour project to roll out in Silver Creek, Yankee Flats and Falkland

As of July 24, the Lower East Adams wildfire by Adams Lake was estimated to be 2,000 hectares in size. (BC Wildfire Service photo)
More resources committed to structure protection near Adams Lake wildfire

Smoke from the Ross Moore Lake wildfire on July 21, 2023. (BC Wildfire Service)
Wildfire south of Kamloops blows up to 2,600 hectares